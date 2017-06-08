ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Ryan Sutter shares heartfelt message after Trista's seizure

The season 1 "Bachelor" runner up and season 1 "Bachelorette" she suffered a seizure in Croatia while on vacation with her husband Ryan and their children. (KTRK)

Trista and Ryan Sutter captured America's hearts as the first couple to emerge from The Bachelorette in 2003 and they're still going strong all these years later.

The season 1 "Bachelor" runner up and season 1 "Bachelorette" revealed on Instagram that she suffered a seizure in Croatia while on vacation with her husband Ryan and their children.


Ryan also addressed their fans on Instagram, saying Trista suffered the violent seizure while on a shuttle bus and was hospitalized.

"In almost 17 years as a firefighter, my experience has trained me to address the immediate emergency," Ryan wrote on Instagram. "However, little in my 42 years of life prepared me for the confusion and contemplation that remains after the tide of immediacy has settled."


Trista doesn't yet seem to know the reason behind the seizure, but described on her Instagram account her harrowing ordeal.

She thanked her family and of course the love of her life Ryan, whom she met and fell in love with on "The Bachelorette." The couple have a son and daughter.

She also thanked the other tourists and Croatians who "held my hand, wiped my tears, and hugged my kids. You will forever be remembered."

