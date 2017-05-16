EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1937083" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Multiple networks are reportedly bidding on the rights to a 'Roseanne' reboot.

The cast of the show "Roseanne" will reunite on ABC exactly 30 years after its premiere.The big announcement came at Lincoln Center when Roseanne Barr, John Goodman and the rest of the cast greeted the audience from the old couch.The comedy was once the most watched show in all of primetime.ABC13 sister station WABC-TV caught up with the show's stars."The most fun part was how much the cast and writers and crew loved each other. So, I look forward to that again," Barr said."Yeah, I look forward to the family atmosphere that we had, that bickering, crazed family atmosphere," Goodman said.The show will air in 2018.