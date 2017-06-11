Rock out! Metallica pop-up shop in Houston

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Get ready to rock out, because Metallica is in H-town.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees and Grammy award-winning band Metallica announced its WorldWired 2017 tour, and their next stop is at NRG Stadium tonight.
A pop-up shop will be open up to the concert. According to its official site the shop will offer unique items only found at the pop-up stores including lithographs, coolers, NFL compliant clear bags, the exclusive live recording from Webster Hall on vinyl and lots more.
You can find the shop at 2313 Edwards.
According to a press release, this is the band's first proper North American tour since 2009.
Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat will open for Metallica.
Metallica will make another Texas stop on June 14 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Metallica collaborated with Lady Gaga at Sunday night's Grammy's performing "Moth Into Flame."
Tour Stops and dates:
WorldWired Tour 2017 hits North America! 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 Visit https://t.co/2j9SAspysI for details on how to get tickets: https://t.co/VJJj0PtHQJ pic.twitter.com/sgsCxI8Rbt— Metallica (@Metallica) February 13, 2017
June 11 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
June 14 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
June 16 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium
June 18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
July 5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium
July 7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium
July 9 - Atlanta, GA - SunTrust Park
July 12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park
July 14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete
July 16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
July 19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau
July 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl
August 4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium
August 6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park
August 9 - Seattle, WA - CenturyLink Field
August 14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place
August 16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium
