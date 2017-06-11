Rock out! Metallica pop-up shop in Houston

WorldWired Tour 2017 hits North America! 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 Visit https://t.co/2j9SAspysI for details on how to get tickets: https://t.co/VJJj0PtHQJ pic.twitter.com/sgsCxI8Rbt — Metallica (@Metallica) February 13, 2017

Tour Stops and dates:

Get ready to rock out, because Metallica is in H-town.Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees and Grammy award-winning band Metallica announced its WorldWired 2017 tour, and their next stop is at NRG Stadium tonight.A pop-up shop will be open up to the concert. According to its official site the shop will offer unique items only found at the pop-up stores including lithographs, coolers, NFL compliant clear bags, the exclusive live recording from Webster Hall on vinyl and lots more.You can find the shop at 2313 Edwards.According to a press release, this is the band's first proper North American tour since 2009.Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat will open for Metallica.Metallica will make another Texas stop on June 14 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.Metallica collaborated with Lady Gaga at Sunday night's Grammy's performing "Moth Into Flame."June 11 - Houston, TX - NRG StadiumJune 14 - San Antonio, TX - AlamodomeJune 16 - Dallas, TX - AT&T StadiumJune 18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier FieldJuly 5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World StadiumJuly 7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock StadiumJuly 9 - Atlanta, GA - SunTrust ParkJuly 12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia ParkJuly 14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'EteJuly 16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers CentreJuly 19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-DrapeauJuly 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose BowlAugust 4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix StadiumAugust 6 - San Diego, CA - Petco ParkAugust 9 - Seattle, WA - CenturyLink FieldAugust 14 - Vancouver, BC - BC PlaceAugust 16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium