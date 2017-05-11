ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rock nation? Dwayne Johnson considering run for White House

EMBED </>More Videos

After conquering Hollywood, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may have his sights set on the White House. (Richard Shotwell)

LOS ANGELES --
After conquering Hollywood, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may have his sights set on the White House.

The actor and former pro wrestler tells GQ that a presidential run is "a real possibility."


Johnson says if he were president, leadership would be a top priority.

Johnson isn't revealing much about his political leanings, but says he's not in favor of President Donald Trump's proposed travel ban because he believes "in inclusion."

Johnson declined to endorse anyone in the presidential race last year even though he says both campaigns approached him. Johnson explains that he didn't want to sway anyone's opinion or make people unhappy with his politics.

Johnson would have at least one high-profile backer in NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer, who tells GQ he'd vote for Johnson "without a question."
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritypoliticselectionthe white houseu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
5 Reasons Frank Sinatra is timeless
'Dance Moms' star speaks out exclusively to ABC News
Foti Kallergis transforms into Superman for Comicpalooza
RIP, Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin of 'Rob and Big'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Passengers report seeing scorpion on United flight at IAH
Inside the life of confessed child killer Andrea Yates
EXCLUSIVE: Man violently attacked at Heights Kroger
Rockets season ends with blowout loss in Game 6
PHOTOS: Rockets fans of all ages come out for Game 6!
GANG SWEEP: Hundreds arrested in Texas
Burglars arrested after falling asleep on back patio
Show More
Animal control officers charged for painful dog deaths
Balloon release honors MWHS student killed in crash
Scattered light rain storms possible early Friday
Judge denies motion to delay start of bail reform order
Somber summer: When Andrea Yates drowned her 5 children
More News
Top Video
Inside the life of confessed child killer Andrea Yates
Passengers report seeing scorpion on United flight at IAH
Rockets season ends with blowout loss in Game 6
Balloon release honors MWHS student killed in crash
More Video