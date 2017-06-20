ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rehearsals for Broadway production of 'Frozen' begin

Show is heading to Broadway in 2018

NEW YORK --
Excitement for the Broadway production of "Frozen" is heating up as rehearsals begin Tuesday.

Broadway's Anna and Elsa, played by Patti Murin and Caissie Levy, were working on their sisterly bond at Monday meet-and-greet.

The show, which is set to debut in the spring, will feature new songs and story material from the creators of the Disney movie.

Preview and opening night dates will be announced in the coming months.

Disney is the parent company of ABC13.

