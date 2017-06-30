ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

R2-D2 from Star Wars sold for nearly $3 million at LA auction

R2-D2 who appeared in several Star Wars films was auctioned off for $2.76 million at an auction Wednesday. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
One little droid brought in a big bid at a Los Angeles auction Wednesday.

A complete R2-D2 unit that appeared in five Star Wars films was auctioned off for $2.76 million.

The 43-inch droid was the most expensive item at the movie's memorabilia auction, dubbed "Profiles in History."

The buyer's name was not released. But those with cash and an itch for more Star Wars memorabilia still had another chance.

Other items up for sale included Luke Skywalker's lightsaber, Darth Vader's helmet and shoulder armor, as well as Imperial and Rebel weapons.

