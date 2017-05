I am, admittedly, pretty terrible at taking selfies; which is why during the final stretch of my last pregnancy, I had my husband take some sweet shots of my huge belly, so we could remember the miracle of what a woman's body goes through in order to bring life into the world. But had I known that there's a pair of photographers taking unbelievably amazing maternity photos of women dressed as Disney princesses ... well, let's just say I would have hauled my giant self to the Deep South to make sure I got in on this action.Vic and Marie Luna, a married couple who run a photography business together in Houston, Texas, recently shared a series of breathtaking images they captured of five expecting mothers at Newman's Castle - where they summoned some serious Disney magic and created gorgeous memories for each of the mothers."It was so much fun!" Marie tells Babble. "I literally felt like I was hanging with royalty when I saw them for the first time in the gowns and in hair and makeup! They looked incredibly amazing!"The five women each wore form-fitting dresses in pastel colors inspired by famous Disney Princesses - from Belle to Jasmine to Snow White. These visual cues give the viewer a wonderful sense of storytelling, which is a huge part of the Lunas' creative process."We really hope that [everyone who sees] our images will make their own story, envision their own happily ever after for our mommies, and be inspired to think outside of the box and capture things that have never been done before," the couple shares.Of course, the true magic of these images isn't in the dresses or the majestic castle in the background, but rather the beauty and excitement of pregnancy. People love maternity photos - and for good reason.And while the Disney-inspired photo shoot is breathtaking all on its own, the Lunas seem to be well-versed in all kinds of out-of-the-box maternity shoot themes.We sure hope so, too.