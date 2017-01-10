Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
U.S. & World
Super Bowl in Houston
Ted Oberg Investigates
Entertainment
Sports
Healthcheck
Buzz Worthy
Stretch Your Dollar
Mirror Mirror
Out and About with ABC13
Politics
Good News
Station Info
Your photos and videos
ABC13 and You
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Community Programs
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS: David Bowie through the years
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Tuesday, January 10, 2017 07:52AM
Related Topics:
entertainment
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
BAFTA nominees: See the complete list
'Bachelor' Nick unexpectedly eliminates one woman, others strip to get his attention
PHOTOS: Who's playing Rodeo Houston this year?
SPONSORED: The Houston Symphony
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man allegedly killed over a pair of shoes
Reward increased for suspects in violent attack and robbery
At least 3 questioned for Waffle House robbery
Harris County deputy accused of obscenity
1 person injured in refinery tank farm fire in Channelview
Fight breaks out at Katy ISD basketball game
Lawmakers zero in on 'bathroom' bill and marijuana
Show More
911 operator takes daughter's call about house fire
Clemson defeats Alabama 35-31 to win national title
Suspect accused of altering Hollywood sign arrested
Businesses concerned about HPD's storefront moving
Two people shot in parking lot of auto store
More News
Photos
Cancer survivor's amputated foot is Instagram's newest star
PHOTOS: Who's playing Rodeo Houston this year?
Osweiler leads Texans to victory over Oakland
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
U.S. & World
Super Bowl in Houston
Ted Oberg Investigates
Entertainment
Sports
Healthcheck
Buzz Worthy
Stretch Your Dollar
Mirror Mirror
Out and About with ABC13
Politics
Good News
Station Info
Your photos and videos
ABC13 and You
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Community Programs
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KTRK-TV Houston