The Museum of Fine Arts Houston presents a new interactive exhibit as part of their grand-scale series.The Pipilotti Rist: Pixel Forest and Worry Will Vanish show uses light and video based installations to take viewers into a cosmic journey through time and space. Artist Pipilotti Rist has been considered one of the front runners in contemporary art since the mid-1980s.For Pixel Forest, Rist worked with light designer Kaori Kuwabara to create an exhibit that consists of thousands of LED lights, each controlled by a video signal to simulate a "forest" that is constantly changing.Rist works with Anders Guggishberg again to create a lyrical soundtrack for the corner projection Worry Will Vanish. A project that creates a panoramic view of a dreamlike journey through the natural landscape, human body, and the heavens.The two exhibits provide very different experiences for visitors. Take a walk through the Pixel Forest to see a project the artist describes as "a digital image that has exploded in space." After that, sit back and relax on pillows while watching Worry Will Vanish and you will soon lose yourself in Rist's universe.You can see the exhibit now through Sept. 17. Children 12 and under can see the show for free, and adults can buy tickets for $18. For tickets to the Pipilotti Rist: Pixel Forest and Worry Will Vanish exhibit, visit the