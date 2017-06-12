ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

New MFAH exhibit takes you on a journey through space and time

EMBED </>More Videos

New dazzling light show comes to the Museum of Fine Arts Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Museum of Fine Arts Houston presents a new interactive exhibit as part of their grand-scale series.

The Pipilotti Rist: Pixel Forest and Worry Will Vanish show uses light and video based installations to take viewers into a cosmic journey through time and space. Artist Pipilotti Rist has been considered one of the front runners in contemporary art since the mid-1980s.

For Pixel Forest, Rist worked with light designer Kaori Kuwabara to create an exhibit that consists of thousands of LED lights, each controlled by a video signal to simulate a "forest" that is constantly changing.

Rist works with Anders Guggishberg again to create a lyrical soundtrack for the corner projection Worry Will Vanish. A project that creates a panoramic view of a dreamlike journey through the natural landscape, human body, and the heavens.

The two exhibits provide very different experiences for visitors. Take a walk through the Pixel Forest to see a project the artist describes as "a digital image that has exploded in space." After that, sit back and relax on pillows while watching Worry Will Vanish and you will soon lose yourself in Rist's universe.

You can see the exhibit now through Sept. 17. Children 12 and under can see the show for free, and adults can buy tickets for $18. For tickets to the Pipilotti Rist: Pixel Forest and Worry Will Vanish exhibit, visit the MFAH website.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentmuseum exhibitHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Dinosaurs come to Houston Symphony
Beyonce takes No. 2 on Forbes rich list of 2017
Open Air Festival lineup released
Defense rests without Bill Cosby taking the stand
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Driver charged in wrong-way crash that killed coach
3 teens, 1 child shot at apartment complex in N. Harris Co.
Woman rides on hood of car on Highway 290 in Houston
Coast Guard searching for missing woman off Bolivar
Lake Conroe homeowner says HOA caused huge sinkhole
Astros place pitcher Lance McCullers on disabled list
Driver ejected from truck after crashing into building
Show More
Crews fixing several leaks on Battleship Texas
5 things to know about the Battleship Texas
Baker Hughes and GE merger approved by DOJ
Hot, humid, and a chance of possible downpours
5 things you didn't know about George Bush
More News
Top Video
Coast Guard searching for missing woman off Bolivar
Baker Hughes and GE merger approved by DOJ
Dinosaurs come to Houston Symphony
Open Air Festival lineup released
More Video