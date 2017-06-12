Open Air Festival lineup released

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Open Air Festival announced its 2017 music lineup.
The headliners include Five Finger Death Punch, Prophets of Rage and Marilyn Manson, to name a few. See full lineup below.
Houston Open Air is scheduled for October 14-15 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Last year, fans were upset after event organizers canceled one of two festival days due to severe weather.
FULL LINEUP:
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Prophets of Rage
- Marilyn Manson
- Stone Sour
- Halestorm
- Mastodon
- Go Jira
- Suicidal Tendencies
- In This Moment
- Of Mice & Men
- Steel Panther
- Zakk Sabbath
- Starset
- August Burns Red
- Beartooth
- Avatar
- Power Trip
- Radkey
- Code Orange
- New Years Day
- While She Sleeps
- Ded
- Palisades
- Black Map
- Greta Van Fleet
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff