ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Open Air Festival lineup released

EMBED </>More Videos

Headliners include Five Finger Punch, Prophets of Rage and Marilyn Manson.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Open Air Festival announced its 2017 music lineup.

The headliners include Five Finger Death Punch, Prophets of Rage and Marilyn Manson, to name a few. See full lineup below.

Houston Open Air is scheduled for October 14-15 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Last year, fans were upset after event organizers canceled one of two festival days due to severe weather.
EMBED More News Videos

Fans were upset on Sunday after event organizers cancelled the Open Air music festival at NRG, citing severe weather.



FULL LINEUP:

  • Five Finger Death Punch
  • Prophets of Rage
  • Marilyn Manson
  • Stone Sour
  • Halestorm
  • Mastodon
  • Go Jira
  • Suicidal Tendencies
  • In This Moment
  • Of Mice & Men
  • Steel Panther

  • Zakk Sabbath
  • Starset
  • August Burns Red
  • Beartooth

  • Avatar
  • Power Trip
  • Radkey
  • Code Orange
  • New Years Day
  • While She Sleeps
  • Ded
  • Palisades
  • Black Map
  • Greta Van Fleet


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentlive musicmusicconcertThe Woodlands
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Defense rests without Bill Cosby taking the stand
'Bachelor in Paradise' stopped for alleged misconduct
Here's how to audition for 'American Idol' right now
Lars Ulrich: 'Houston is one of my favorite cities'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3 teens, 1 child shot at apartment complex in N. Harris Co.
Woman rides on hood of car on Highway 290 in Houston
Driver ejected from truck after crashing into building
Crews fixing several leaks on Battleship Texas
5 things to know about the Battleship Texas
Hot, humid, and a chance of possible downpours
5 things you didn't know about George Bush
Show More
Study: Intersections with stoplights likely to see fatal crashes
Mother on vacation in Bahamas loses arm in shark attack
President Trump crashes wedding reception at golf club
Attorney General Sessions' testimony will be public
Defense rests without Bill Cosby taking the stand
More News
Top Video
3 teens, 1 child shot at apartment complex in N. Harris Co.
Study: Intersections with stoplights likely to see fatal crashes
Mother on vacation in Bahamas loses arm in shark attack
President Trump crashes wedding reception at golf club
More Video