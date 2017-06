Open Air Festival lineup released

EMBED >More News Videos Fans were upset on Sunday after event organizers cancelled the Open Air music festival at NRG, citing severe weather.

Five Finger Death Punch

Prophets of Rage

Marilyn Manson

Stone Sour

Halestorm

Mastodon

Go Jira

Suicidal Tendencies

In This Moment

Of Mice & Men

Steel Panther

Zakk Sabbath

Starset

August Burns Red

Beartooth

Avatar

Power Trip

Radkey

Code Orange

New Years Day

While She Sleeps

Ded

Palisades

Black Map

Greta Van Fleet

The Houston Open Air Festival announced its 2017 music lineup.The headliners include Five Finger Death Punch, Prophets of Rage and Marilyn Manson, to name a few.Houston Open Air is scheduled for October 14-15 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands.Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Last year , fans were upset after event organizers canceled one of two festival days due to severe weather.