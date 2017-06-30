New Netflix show might shake you "To The Bone"

Netflix is running into problems with mental health professions once again.The online streaming company released a trailer for their newest original movie called "To The Bone." According to, the show is about:The 2-minute and 24-second trailer shows Ellen counting calories with her sister, passing out, and entering the new group home. Mental health professionals fear this new show might cause damage to those struggling with the disorder, or even glorify anorexia.Their concerns follow the recent release of the Netflix original series "13 Reasons Why" on March 31. That show followed the story of Hannah, a high school student who commits suicide and leaves tapes behind cassette tapes for each person who contributed to the decision to end her life."To The Bone" is scheduled to be released on July 14.