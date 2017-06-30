ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

New Netflix show might shake you "To The Bone"

EMBED </>More Videos

Netflix is running into problems with mental health professions once again. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Netflix is running into problems with mental health professions once again.

The online streaming company released a trailer for their newest original movie called "To The Bone." According to Netflix, the show is about:

"Ellen, a 20-year-old with anorexia nervosa, goes on a harrowing, sometimes funny journey of self-discovery at a group home run by an unusual doctor."

The 2-minute and 24-second trailer shows Ellen counting calories with her sister, passing out, and entering the new group home. Mental health professionals fear this new show might cause damage to those struggling with the disorder, or even glorify anorexia.

Their concerns follow the recent release of the Netflix original series "13 Reasons Why" on March 31. That show followed the story of Hannah, a high school student who commits suicide and leaves tapes behind cassette tapes for each person who contributed to the decision to end her life.

"To The Bone" is scheduled to be released on July 14.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
entertainmentnetflixeating disordersHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Disneyland makes big change to 'Pirates' ride
R2-D2 from Star Wars auctioned for nearly $3M in LA
SPONSORED: Summer Of Fun
The Village People and more FREE Stuff for your Friday
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Gunman dead, at least 3 people shot inside hospital in NYC
San Antonio officer dies from injuries after shootout
Small plane crashes on California freeway
Sketch shows woman found dead in Bayland Park
Man stabbed to death outside midtown McDonald's
DA: Teen shot dead in road rage incident; suspect sought
Shark bites man off North Carolina coast
Show More
4 wanted in case of missing girl near Dallas
Theft ring suspects had home full of merchandise
Nearly 2 tons of weed disguised as lettuce seized
Video shows dog tied to moving trailer
Walgreens customers held at gunpoint in north Harris County
More News
Top Video
Top 10 restaurants in Galveston
Shark bites man off North Carolina coast
Sketch shows woman found dead in Bayland Park
Jerry Built Homegrown closes, auctions merchandise
More Video