Netflix severs ties with Kevin Spacey after sexual assault allegations

Netflix says it's parting ways with actor Kevin Spacey after sexual assault allegations. (AP Photo/Netflix, Nathaniel E. Bell)

Netflix says it's parting ways with actor Kevin Spacey after sexual assault allegations.

RELATED: Spacey apologizes after actor accuses him of past harassment

The streaming service says he will no longer be involved with the show "House of Cards" or any other Netflix project.

This all comes after actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making sexual advances at him when he was just 14.

Several production staff members on "House of Cards" have also come forward with similar allegations.'

RELATED: Netflix suspends 'House of Cards' production amid Kevin Spacey controversy

"Netflix will not be involved with any further production of 'House of Cards' that includes Kevin Spacey," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement continued, "We will continue to work with MRC (Media Rights Capital) during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film 'Gore,' which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey."

