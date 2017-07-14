Meet the celebrity babies of 2017

Break out the cigars and the pink and blue confetti! These celebrity babies have entered the world, our hearts and Instagram feeds.Here's a list of celebrities that have had babies this year.Houston native Beyonce and husband rapper Jay Z welcomed twins Sir Carter and Rumi.andstar Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter, welcomed their second child, Hal Auden.Bradley Cooper, star of, and his wife, Irina Shayk, a Victoria Secret's model, gave birth to their first child, Lea De Seine.Russel Wilson, QB for the Seattle Seahawks and Ciara, gave birth to Sienna Princess.ABC's Jimmy Kimmel and wife Molly McNearney had their second child, Billy.Zooey Deschanel ofand Jacob Pechenik welcomed their second child, Charlie Wolf.Mega-star George Clooney and wife, Amal, had double the delight with twins, Ella and Alexander.Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Versano had their second child, Miya.Oscar winner Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied welcomed their second child, Amalia.