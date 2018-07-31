ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'M.A.S.H.' star Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's disease

EMBED </>More Videos

Actor Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's disease. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
Actor Alan Alda says he has Parkinson's disease.

Appearing Tuesday on "CBS This Morning," the former "M.A.S.H." star said he was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder three and a half years ago. Alda says he expects a tabloid will soon publish a story about his diagnosis.

This 1981 photo shows Jamie Farr, from front left, Harry Morgan, Loretta Swit, William Christopher and, from back from left, Mike Farrell, Alan Alda and David Ogden Stiers.


The 82-year-old says he's not angry and considers it a challenge. Alda says he has acted and given talks since then. He says he could see his thumb twitch in a recent podcast and thought someone would soon do a sad story.

From left to right: Loretta Swit, Mike Farrell, Jamie Farr, Harry Morgan, Alan Alda and William Christopher during the taping of the final episode of "*M*A*S*H" in January 1983.



Alda says revealing his diagnosis might be helpful to others with Parkinson's that there are things they can do.

Alda played a senator who ran for president on "The West Wing" and he also hosted "Scientific American Frontiers" on PBS.

EMBED More News Videos

Symptoms of Parkinson's disease in wake of Alan Alda announcement

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmenthealthcelebrityparkinson's disease
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
SPONSORED: The Houston Symphony
SPONSORED: Tony Bennett In Concert Contest
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
'I will keep fighting': Demi Lovato releases statement after overdose
Kylie Jenner enjoys Shipley Do-Nuts while in Houston
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News