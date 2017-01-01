ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mariah Carey bungles her New Year's Eve show, stops singing

Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
Mariah Carey has ushered in 2017 with a botched performance on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on ABC.

The singer appeared to have technical difficulties during her live performance Saturday night in Times Square. She even stopped singing her song "Emotions," paced the stage and told the audience to finish the lyrics for her.

She told the crowd, "I'm trying to be a good sport here."

Carey headlined the festivities in Times Square, where about a million revelers jammed in to greet the new year.

A representative for the singer confirmed there were technical difficulties.

Carey took to Instagram after the performance saying, "Here's to making more headlines in 2017."
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentnew year's eveNew York
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
William Christopher, known on 'MASH,' dies at 84
Katy theater honored Carrie Fisher with "lightsaber vigil"
Toddler thrilled to get 'Weatherman' suit
Where to ring in 2017 in Houston
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Homicide investigation underway in NW Harris County
At least 35 killed in Istanbul nightclub attack
Ex-husband of missing woman charged with murder
Houston's biggest news stories of 2016
Dad of injured football player: 'Tough road ahead'
At least 2 dead after plane collision near McKinney
HPD Chief Art Acevedo patrolling city on NYE
Show More
2 friends killed in early morning crash on US-59
Keys to a Texans victory against Tennessee
William Christopher, known on 'MASH,' dies at 84
Harden has triple-double, career-high 53 in win
Who will win the College Football Playoff?
More News
Photos
Sugar Land rings in 2017 in grand fashion
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Lost teddy bear takes adventure through airport
More Photos