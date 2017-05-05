ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Country music legend Loretta Lynn hospitalized after having a stroke

Loretta Lynn (AP image Owen Sweeney)

NASHVILLE, Tennessee --
Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized after having a stroke, her publicist said Friday.

Earlier Friday, it had been announced that her show at Durham's Carolina Theatre had been postponed.

Maria Malta, a publicist for Sony Music, confirmed that the 85-year-old singer and songwriter was admitted into a Nashville hospital Thursday night after suffering the stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Lynn's website says she is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.

It says Lynn has been advised by doctors to stay off the road while she recuperates, and upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed.

Born a Kentucky coal miner's daughter, Lynn had a string of hits starting in the 1960s with the biographical "Coal Miner's Daughter," ''You Ain't Woman Enough," ''The Pill," and "One's on the Way." Her songs reflect pride in her humble background and speak frankly of her experiences as a young wife and mother from poor Appalachia.

Her 1977 autobiography was made into a popular movie that brought an Oscar for Sissy Spacek's portrayal of the singer. More recently, she won two Grammy Awards in 2005 for her album "Van Lear Rose."

She continues to tour and record regularly, but had to postpone shows last year after suffering injuries in a fall that required surgery. She is set to release a new album this August, called "Wouldn't It Be Great," and she will be the subject of a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum also in August.

One of the icons of country music, Lynn blazed a trail as a strong-willed singer and songwriter who wrote honest, and at times frank, songs about sex, divorce, cheating and even birth control.

She had six children with her husband of 48 years, O.V. "Moonie" Lynn, who died in 1996.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
entertainmentu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell share rare double Walk of Fame ceremony
Out and about: Behind the music of 38 Special
What's happening around town today?
Kristen Bell sings in 'Frozen'-themed promposal
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Student gives Air Jordan Sneakers to bullied classmate
Former Conroe HS football player charged with murder
Texas companies bid to build $20M border wall
UT Miss Black pageant winner criticized for 'not being black enough'
Family claims deputies responsible for man's death
Sections of I-45 to be closed over the weekend
Rockets look to take 2-1 lead over Spurs tonight
Show More
Subway murder suspect surrenders to police
The Subway teen murder case: A timeline
Here's what the Trump border wall might look like
Major crash causes big mess on Eastex Fwy at N. Loop
Texas officer faces murder charge in teen's death
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Massive BBQ restaurant fire in N. Harris Co.
How 'Star Wars' mania grew in Houston over the years
PHOTOS: Disney Princess maternity shoot
BAD BLOOD: Tempers flare as Astros beat Rangers 6-2
More Photos