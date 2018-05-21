ABC13 & YOU

Living History: 'Hamilton' inspires Houston students to perform

Nearly 2,500 Houston-area high school students got to see 'Hamilton' at the Hobby Center. (KTRK)

Laura Taglialavore
'Hamilton' may be the hottest ticket in town, but nearly 2,500 Houston-area students and teachers got to see the hit musical for themselves! It's all part of the Hamilton Education Program, which is a national initiative for Title I schools. Students spend weeks learning about Alexander Hamilton and the Revolutionary War era. They even create their own Hamilton-inspired raps, songs and monologues.

At the end of the program, students got to see 'Hamilton' at the Hobby Center and meet the cast in a special Q&A session.

Select students were also chosen to perform their own raps and songs on stage at Hobby Center in front of their peers.

Hamilton's run in Houston ends on May 20.
