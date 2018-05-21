Living History: 'Hamilton' inspires Houston students to perform

'Hamilton' may be the hottest ticket in town, but nearly 2,500 Houston-area students and teachers got to see the hit musical for themselves! It's all part of the Hamilton Education Program, which is a national initiative for Title I schools. Students spend weeks learning about Alexander Hamilton and the Revolutionary War era. They even create their own Hamilton-inspired raps, songs and monologues.
At the end of the program, students got to see 'Hamilton' at the Hobby Center and meet the cast in a special Q&A session.
Select students were also chosen to perform their own raps and songs on stage at Hobby Center in front of their peers.
Hamilton's run in Houston ends on May 20.
Related Topics:
entertainmenteducationtheaterhamiltonABC13 & YouHouston
entertainmenteducationtheaterhamiltonABC13 & YouHouston