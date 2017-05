Want to see some of the top performers in the country, but only have $20 to spend?Thanks to a new promotion from Live Nation, you are in luck.Today is the last day the ticket company is celebrating "National Concert Day" by selling tickets for an all-in price of $20.Some of the artists included in the nationwide promotion are:* Brad Paisley with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell* Chris Brown* Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC ft. Nile Rodgers* Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull* Florida Georgia Line with Nelly and Chris Lane* Future* Goo Goo Dolls with special guest Phillip Phillips* Jason Aldean with Chris Young and Kane Brown* John Mayer* Kings of Leon* Lionel Richie and special guest Mariah Carey* Luke Bryan with Brett Eldredge* Nickelback with special guest Daughtry and Shaman's Harvest* OneRepublic/The Honda Civic Tour featuring OneRepublic with special guests Fitz & The Tantrums and James ArthurTickets went on sale April 26 and will be available through today. A complete list of performers can be seen on Live Nation's website