Have $20 to spend? You could attend some of the hottest summer concerts

Live Nation offering 20-dollar tickets for "National Concert Day."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Want to see some of the top performers in the country, but only have $20 to spend?

Thanks to a new promotion from Live Nation, you are in luck.

Today is the last day the ticket company is celebrating "National Concert Day" by selling tickets for an all-in price of $20.

Some of the artists included in the nationwide promotion are:

* Brad Paisley with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell
* Chris Brown
* Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC ft. Nile Rodgers
* Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull
* Florida Georgia Line with Nelly and Chris Lane

* Future
* Goo Goo Dolls with special guest Phillip Phillips
* Jason Aldean with Chris Young and Kane Brown
* John Mayer
* Kings of Leon
* Lionel Richie and special guest Mariah Carey

* Luke Bryan with Brett Eldredge
* Nickelback with special guest Daughtry and Shaman's Harvest
* OneRepublic/The Honda Civic Tour featuring OneRepublic with special guests Fitz & The Tantrums and James Arthur

Tickets went on sale April 26 and will be available through today. A complete list of performers can be seen on Live Nation's website.

