Harvey Weinstein under investigation by LAPD for alleged 2013 sexual assault

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating Harvey Weinstein for an alleged 2013 sexual assault, police confirmed on Thursday. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES, California --
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein for an alleged 2013 sexual assault, police confirmed Thursday.

The LAPD said investigators with the department's robbery and homicide division interviewed a potential victim of rape involving Weinstein, which allegedly occurred in 2013. This is the first rape accusation in Southern California against him and it would fall within the statute of limitations for a criminal prosecution.


At least 35 women have now come forward, accusing Weinstein of either sexual assault or harassment. The mounting list includes Mira Sorvino, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie. Several of the incidents allegedly happened at hotels in Beverly Hills, which does not have an open investigation into Weinstein.

RELATED: Celebs slam Harvey Weinstein amid assault allegations
Hillary Clinton on Tuesday denounced embattled Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein.



Weinstein has been fired by the film company he founded with his brother Bob and expelled from Hollywood's movie academy.

The Producers Guild of America has voted unanimously to institute termination proceedings against him, and the British Film Institute stripped Weinstein of its highest honor on Thursday, saying his alleged "appalling conduct" stands in opposition to the organization's values.

Police in New York and London are also investigating the movie mogul over sex abuse allegations in those cities.

Weinstein denies having any non-consensual sexual activity.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


