ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kathy Griffin shaves head to support sister's battle with cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

Comedian Kathy Griffin shaved her head bald in solidarity with her sister Joyce, who is undergoing chemotherapy in her battle against cancer. (KABC)

By
Kathy Griffin is once again attracting attention because of a head, but this time it's her own.

The embattled comic who came under fire in May for a controversial photo shoot in which she held a fake, bloody head resembling President Donald Trump, has shaved her own head bald.

RELATED: Kathy Griffin out at CNN over decapitated Trump stunt

The redheaded comedian shaved it in solidarity with her sister Joyce, who is undergoing chemotherapy in her battle against cancer.

Journalist Yashar Ali posted two photos of Griffin with her new look, including one with her mother, Maggie Griffin, expressing surprise.

Maggie then shared a link to the images calling her daughter a "wonderful human being."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentkathy griffincancerPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer's dining and concert venue heads to downtown
Queen Elizabeth II reportedly enjoys 4 cocktails a day
Limited RodeoHouston season tickets on sale today
Rachel tries to give Dean closure, but Lee's issues dominated 'TMTA'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Wife wanted after husband shot in front of girlfriend
US launches unarmed ICBM from California in test
Woman jailed in Honduras over 'can safe' to hide valuables
Heavy storms expected today
Glitter-filled iPhone cases blamed for skin blisters, burns
Final prisoner caught after peanut butter escape
Man arrested after SWAT standoff at SW Houston hotel
Disney hiring reps to work from home in Texas
Show More
Why one woman shaved a 9-year-old's head
Willowridge HS getting help amid black mold woes
Texas Sales Tax Holiday kicks off August 11
Teen who jumped from plane called 'anxious, fidgety'
Local workers stuck on fishing vessel in Alaska
More News
Top Video
Why one woman shaved a 9-year-old's head
Woman jailed in Honduras over 'can safe' to hide valuables
US launches unarmed ICBM from California in test
Wife wanted after husband shot in front of girlfriend
More Video