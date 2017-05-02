ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jimmy Kimmel opens up about newborn son in emotional monologue

EMBED </>More News Videos

Jimmy Kimmel opened up about his newborn son's heart disease in an emotional monologue on Monday, May 1, 2017.

LOS ANGELES --
During an emotional and heartfelt monologue, Jimmy Kimmel opened up about his new baby boy's birth and health complications.

Speaking to his "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" audience, the late-night host held back tears as he documented the birth of his son William on April 21.

"They found that Billy was born with a heart disease," Kimmel explained.


Kimmel said William was able to return home six days after open-heart surgery at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Kimmel said William would have to undergo surgery again in three to six months.

Jimmy Kimmel shared a picture of his family, including his newborn son Billy who is recovering from open-heart surgery.



During his monologue he thanked the nurses, doctors and staff who helped William and urged his audience to donate to Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

"Please say a prayer or send positive thoughts to the families with children who are still in the hospital now because they need it," a choked up Kimmel said.


Kimmel revealed he would be taking the rest of the week off and guest hosts would be filling in for him.
Related Topics:
entertainmentjimmy kimmelChildren's Hospital Los Angelesheart diseasebabyheart defectschildren's health
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Dancing with the Stars' sees 2 eliminations on movie night
Hidden Houston: Diving Underneath
Hidden Houston: Creepy Crypt
Hidden Houston: A Golden Dome
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police look for a motive in deadly UT campus attack
Hidden Houston: A secret treasure in Hermann Park
Rockets roll over Spurs in Game 1
Teachers, grab your Teacher Appreciation Week deals!
BAD BLOOD: Tempers flare as Astros beat Rangers 6-2
Former Houstonian lost home to devastating tornadoes
Parents want justice for son's alleged abuse by doctor
Show More
PHOTOS: Stars attend glittery Met Gala to kick off Rei Kawakubo show
Fidget spinners are THE hot new toy trend
Neighbors fight church over high-rise apartment plan
Stormy weather likely Wednesday
'Rock star' of the horse world calls Houston home
More News
Top Video
'Dancing with the Stars' sees 2 eliminations on movie night
Parents want justice for son's alleged abuse by doctor
'Rock star' of the horse world calls Houston home
Former Houstonian lost home to devastating tornadoes
More Video