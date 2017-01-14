ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Jerry Maguire' video store opens in California
EMBED </>More News Videos

The Jerry Maguire Video Store opened in Echo Park and only features one film.

By
LOS ANGELES, CA --
Despite numerous video store closures, one temporary shop opened in Echo Park with only one film in its collection: The Jerry Maguire Video Store.

The store contains roughly 14,000 VHS copies of "Jerry Maguire," in English, Spanish and French.

The Los Angeles based art collective "Everything Is Terrible!" is behind the project with Anna Bihari and Dimitri Sinakis managing the storefront.

"It's bright red, it's beautiful. There are just so many of them," Bihari said.

Copies of the 1996 film have been used by the group as a Jerry Maguire throne, a Jerry Maguire costume and now as a Jerry Maguire store for the next few weeks.

EMBED </>More News Videos

A new video store in Echo Park carries 14,000 copies of 'Jerry Maguire.'



Though having collected VHS copies for years, the store will not rent out any of its tapes.

"That would involve you taking a Jerry from the collection and that is of course not allowed," Sinakis shared.

The group, instead, has much higher aspirations for the "Jerry Maguire" collection.

"The dream is to build a pyramid out in the desert made entirely of these Jerry Maguires." Sinakis said.

Bihari added, "We want to give the Jerrys a forever home."
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovieartmovie newsbuzzworthyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS: Rodeo Houston tickets on sale today
Mayor Turner wants to lure Hollywood to Houston
Judge denies request to limit Robin Thicke's child custody
Free family day with music, art and magic
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fatal crash shuts down SW Freeway at Westpark
Dense fog impacting parts of southeast Texas this morning
PHOTOS: Rodeo Houston tickets on sale today
Houston marathoner cheats death, loses 250 pounds
Homeowner scares off would-be robbers
Teacher impregnated by student gets 10 years in jail
Deputy accused of bestiality charged with child porn
Show More
Officers open fire on SUV during pursuit
Football player starts intensive rehab after brain injury
Bus driver credited with saving lives after bus catches fire
Racist letter targeting people of Mexican descent
Mayor Turner wants to lure Hollywood to Houston
More News
Top Video
Fatal crash shuts down SW Freeway at Westpark
Officers open fire on SUV during pursuit
Football player starts intensive rehab after brain injury
Homeowner scares off would-be robbers
More Video