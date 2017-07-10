Jay-Z bringing '4:44' tour to Houston in November

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Rapper Jay-Z is traveling to the home of his wife Beyoncé this November for a tour in support of his 14th studio album "4:44."
The Toyota Center has been tapped to host the concert starring the Brooklyn-native on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m.
Prices for tickets range from $39.50 to $199.50.
Jay-Z's latest effort is his most personal to date, drawing positive reviews from multiple publications.
The album was released last month exclusively to his Tidal music streaming service and to Sprint customers. The album was later widely released as a free digital download.
Tickets can be bought at this link or at 1-866-446-8849. Tickets can also be bought at the Toyota Center box office beginning Saturday at 10 a.m.
The 4:44 North America tour kicks off Oct. 27.
