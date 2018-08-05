DEMI LOVATO

'I will keep fighting': Demi Lovato releases first statement after drug overdose

EMBED </>More Videos

Demi Lovato releases first statement after drug overdose

Demi Lovato has released a statement nearly two weeks after suffering an apparent drug overdose.



Lovato took to Instagram Sunday to thank her family, team, and friends for their support.

"Without them I wouldn't be here writing this letter to you all," she wrote.

"I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction," she said. "What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."

Lovato said she is now focused on her recovery, and appreciates the support from her fans.

"The love you all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side," she said. "I will keep fighting."

Lovato has been open about her struggles with drug abuse in the past. The singer released a song called "Sober" in June, revealing that she had relapsed after six years of being clean.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdemi lovatodrug addictiondrugsaddictionu.s. & worldinstagram
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
SPONSORED: Tony Bennett In Concert Contest
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Kylie Jenner enjoys Shipley Do-Nuts while in Houston
Lance Bass thwarted in effort to buy 'Brady Bunch' house
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Show More
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
More News