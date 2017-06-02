MANCHESTER EXPLOSION

Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert will air on ABC

Here's what to know about Ariana Grande's benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester terror attack. (John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

MANCHESTER --
Ariana Grande's "One Love Manchester" benefit concert will air on ABC and Freeform on Sunday.

The "One Love Manchester" show will be held at Old Trafford Cricket Ground less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured many more at a Grande concert at Manchester Arena. Proceeds from the show will go to an emergency fund for the city and the British Red Cross.

The concert is set to feature Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, the Black Eyed Peas and other artists. Tickets for the show sold out in less than six minutes.


You can watch the concert live on Freeform at 1 p.m. CT. ABC13 will air the concert scheduled at 11 p.m., following the late Eyewitness News broadcast after the NBA Finals game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, Freeform and this station.
