Houston's young stage stars shine bright at TUTS Tommy Tune Awards

HOUSTON, Texas --
Houston's Theatre Under the Stars once more celebrated young, homegrown performing talent with their 16th annual Tommy Tune Awards for high school musical theater.

In an evening of shining performances, some of the city's most talented young artists proved Broadway better look out because we're making future stars right here in Texas.

Named after the famed performer, director, choreographer, Tony Award-winner and - most importantly - Lamar High School alumni, Tommy Tune, the program celebrates the educational value, artistry, and community of high school musical theatre in the Greater Houston area.

