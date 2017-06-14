ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Houston Symphony takes on 'Jurassic Park' this week

Jurassic Park comes to the Houston Symphony

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Ready for a thrilling adventure?

The Houston Symphony presents Academy Award winning composer John Williams' score live as "Jurassic Park" plays on a 40-foot high definition screen at Jones Hall.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, "Jurassic Park" will take you to a secluded island where scientists revive the age of dinosaurs in a new interactive theme park. What could possibly go wrong?

The show will make its way to Houston on June 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets sales start at as low as $23 on www.houstonsymphony.org.

You can also get tickets at the Jones Hall box office at 615 Louisiana Street in downtown Houston.

