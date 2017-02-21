HOUSTON (KTRK) --Oscars night isn't just about the movies, it's also about the fashion.
This Sunday is the Academy Awards and for those Houstonians that are looking for a creative outlet while watching the awards, Oscars Meet Art is for you.
The first-ever workshop led by local fashion illustrator Rongrong Devoe, is hosting Oscars Meet Art for those who want to learn how to live sketch looks from the red carpet and take home their very own masterpiece.
Tickets are $60 and the event begins at 4 p.m. on Feb. 26.