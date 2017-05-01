Hidden Houston: A little red button

Over Buffalo Bayou and under the Preston St. bridge, a civic art installation can give those who dare to push it quite the surprise. Its red button isn't advertised, but it asks visitors to follow their impulses and find out for themselves.
Click on the video above to get the full story.
The button was installed in 1998 by artist Dean Ruck.
