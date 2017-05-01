HIDDEN HOUSTON

Hidden Houston: A little red button

A red button near Buffalo Bayou can give Houstonians and visitors quite the surprise. (KTRK)

Over Buffalo Bayou and under the Preston St. bridge, a civic art installation can give those who dare to push it quite the surprise. Its red button isn't advertised, but it asks visitors to follow their impulses and find out for themselves.

The button was installed in 1998 by artist Dean Ruck.

Hidden Houston is an exclusive abc13 series uncovering secrets of Houston. Click here to watch more stories.
