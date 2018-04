You could see Bon Jovi, Macklemore, Zac Brown Band, Janet Jackson and more for $20.Sound good?Then you may want to check out Live Nation's latest deal. From April 30 - May 8, you can see dozens of shows for just $20.It's all part of National Concert Week.Live Nation says the fastest way to buy tickets is to download its app.You can see the full list of entertainers on the list on the Live Nation website