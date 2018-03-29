ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Have the need for speed? Try SpeedSportz Racing Park

This 27-acre outdoor go-karting experience is located in New Caney. (KTRK)

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) --
Do you have a need for speed? SpeedSportz Racing Park may be the place for you.

This 27-acre outdoor go-karting experience located in New Caney is comprised of two tracks, both designed for different skill levels. The beginner's track is designed with fewer twists and turns, while the skilled track is comprised of sharper ones.

Besides karting, this European-inspired racing park also incorporates many other features. For that extra kick of adrenaline, try out what's called "Hot Laps." Sit front and center in a vehicle with an experienced racer and drift around the track for 10 minutes. If you're bringing the family, the facility also offers an indoor arcade and pool table.

Also including corporate meeting spaces and party rooms, SpeedSportz Racing Park truly caters to everyone.
