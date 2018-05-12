ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Harvey Weinstein's estranged wife breaks silence to Vogue

Reporter Sandy Kenyon has the latest on what the fasihion executive said

NEW YORK, New York --
Georgina Chapman, the fashion executive and estranged wife of Harvey Weinstein, says she is "humiliated and so broken" about the accusation of sexual abuse against him.

Chapman, who is the co-owner of the high-end brand Marchesa, said she feels "terribly naive" because she never suspected her ex-husband was capable of such behavior.

Chapman is the mother of two children, ages 5 and 7, with Weinstein. She told Vogue she worries about the effect the scandal will have on them.

"I have moments when I just cry for my children. What are their lives going to be?" she asked. "What are people going to say to them? It's like, they love their Dad. They love him. I just can't bear it for them."

Chapman has laid low for five months, she told Vogue, because she felt it was "disrespectful" to go out after so many women came forward accusing her estranged husband of sexual assault.

"It's still so very, very raw," she said. "I was walking up the stairs the other day, and I stopped. It was like all the air had been punched out of my lungs."

Chapman insists she was never suspicious about Weinstein's behavior until detailed reports of it came out. Asked if she had any idea Weinstein was acting in such a manner, she replied, "Absolutely not. Never...That's what makes this so incredibly painful. I had what I thought was a very happy marriage. I loved my life."

Chapman, married to Weinstein for a decade, is in the process of divorcing him under the terms of a prenuptial agreement. The fashion executive also has custody of the couple's two young children.
