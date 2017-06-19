SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall and John Oates, better known as Hall & Oates, are swinging through Sugar Land this September.
The Smart Financial Centre announced Monday a show featuring the hitmakers set for Sunday, Sept. 24. Tickets, which start at $59.75, go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m., with a presale exclusive to American Express card members on Wednesday.
The Sugar Land date is one of five added Monday to the duo's current 2017 tour, which started last month. A Sept. 22 date in Cedar Park, Texas, was among those also added.
The record-setting duo is best known for 70's and 80's hits like "Rich Girl," "Private Eyes," "Maneater," and "I Can't Go For That (No Can Do)."
Soul-fused Alabama band St. Paul & The Broken Bones will serve as the opening act for the Sugar Land show.
