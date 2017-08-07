ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Favor delivering roses and snacks for Bachelorette finale

Rachel and Peter have a serious talk during this portion of "The Bachelorette" on ABC.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Will you accept this rose or these crackers with cheese?

Favor, the food delivery app, will be delivering flowers, snacks and other essentials to Houstonians during the finale of The Bachelorette.

Favor will be providing these items through H-E-B with options that include assorted flower arrangements, snacks and even a package dubbed "Hangover Essentials" if your favorite gets sent home.
You can place your order here.

Who will Rachel choose? The Bachelorette three-hour finale airs tonight at 7 p.m on ABC13.
