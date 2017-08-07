Will you accept this rose or these crackers with cheese?Favor, the food delivery app, will be delivering flowers, snacks and other essentials to Houstonians during the finale of The Bachelorette.Favor will be providing these items through H-E-B with options that include assorted flower arrangements, snacks and even a package dubbed "Hangover Essentials" if your favorite gets sent home.Who will Rachel choose? The Bachelorette three-hour finale airs tonight at 7 p.m on ABC13.