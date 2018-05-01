ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Tickets for Luke Bryan's next Houston concert on sale this Friday

Country superstar Luke Bryan will return to Houston in September. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you are a fan of country superstar Luke Bryan, you won't have to wait too long to see him back in Houston.

The 'American Idol' judge is bringing his 'What Makes You Country' Tour to the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.

You will get your chance to snag tickets when they go on sale Friday, May 4 at 10 a.m.

For prices and to purchase tickets, visit livenation.com or call 1-800-745-3000.

