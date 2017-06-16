ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Gene Simmons seeks to trademark 'rock on' gesture

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch that thumb placement carefully, Longhorns and Texans fans or you may owe the lead singer of KISS. (KTRK)

Watch that thumb placement carefully Longhorns and Texans fans, or you may owe the frontman of KISS.

Gene Simmons has filed an application to trademark the sign rock-and-roll fans have used for decades to symbolize "rock on" and the sign language gesture for "I love you."

Simmons claims he first used the gesture commercially in November of 1974 during the KISS "Hotter Than Hell" tour.

Simmons may not realize that John Lennon also used the gesture on the cover of the Beatles "Yellow Submarine/Eleanor Rigby" record in 1966.

Not to mention, American Sign Language first emerged in 1817.

And the sign University of Texas students use has been a tradition since 1955. It was created when a student noticed that the hand gesture produced a shadow figure resembling a longhorn, the university's mascot.

Some Texans' fans have adopted the gesture, but it remains unofficial.

While similar, the "Hook 'Em" sign differs from Dr. Love's "rock on" in thumb placement. His trademark application for the gesture specifically mentions a perpendicular thumb. The Longhors' sign includes a thumb folded over the palm, tucked on top of the folded middle and ring fingers.

Even if he is awarded the trademark, Longhorn fans will still be safe to "Hook 'Em!"

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusiccelebrityu.s. & worlduniversity of texas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Dr. Dre donates $10M to Compton High
129 FREE things for the week ahead
Adam West honored with Bat-signal display
CITGO Freedom Over Texas
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Major breach exposes Houston client information
Man found shot to death inside car in NW Houston
Amazon to acquire Whole Foods Market
Man with non-verbal autism missing
Wrong-way driver causes crash on Fred Hartman Bridge
City to do re-dedication of Emancipation Park
Death toll rises to 30 in London high-rise fire
Show More
Student mowing lawns in 50 states for good cause
Couple fights clerk over Hot Cheetos
Power pole crashes on top of truck in SE Houston
Prankster fools airport-goers with fake outlet
Trooper shoots truck's tire in wild chase
More News
Top Video
Adam West honored with Bat-signal display
City to do re-dedication of Emancipation Park
Wrong-way driver causes crash on Fred Hartman Bridge
Russia claims it has killed IS leader al-Baghdadi
More Video