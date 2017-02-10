STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Are you looking for something different to do on Valentine's Day that won't cost you a dime? Or how about a little lesson in history?

If you have ever wanted to know how to cook by a campfire, the Homestead Heritage Day may be a perfect outing for your family.

The Jesse H. Jones Park and Nature Center in Humble on Saturday will have Living History demonstrations. People will reenact how pioneers used blacksmith and black power weapons from 10am to 4pm.

In Memorial City tonight at the square, there will be a big and retro game night. Players can take part in giant chess, checkers, Jenga and Connect Four from 6 to 9pm.

And if you love Legos, this one is for you. Lego maniacs can plan a romantic Valentine's Day at the Lego store. They're holding a kids-free Valentine's Day building night on Feb. 14.
