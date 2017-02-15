Free Press Summer Fest reveals 2017 lineup

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Check out our 2016 Free Press Summer Festival photo gallery above
The Free Press Summer Festival announced their 2017 lineup for its ninth annual fest on Wednesday.
Kicking off the highly diverse lineup for the June 3-4 festival are Lorde, Solange, Flume, G-Eazy, Cage the Elephant, The Shins and Tove Lo.
Houston's FSPF, named after the local independent publication, is going down two days at Eleanor Tinsley Park in downtown Houston.
Houston's own Solange, a critical darling, recently played the Super Bowl Live stage in downtown in front of a massive crowd. Her latest effort, "A Seat at the Table," was hailed as one of 2016's best albums and earned her a Grammy on Sunday for Best R&B Performance for the son "Cranes in the Sky."
Over 55 artists will perform on four stages, including Carnage, Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, Jon Bellion, Jauz, Grouplove, Milky Chance, DVBBS, Portugal. The Man, Big K.R.I.T., Charli XCX, The Strumbellas and many more.
The full lineup is heavy on dance, hip-hop, and indie-rock and currently up on the FPSF site in full.
FPSF debuted back in August 2009 and over the years has grown into an annual Houston tradition, bringing in diverse acts such as Willie Nelson, the Flaming Lips, Iggy and the Stooges, Jack White, Diplo, St. Vincent and Alabama Shakes over the years.
It also has been the place to see local up-and-coming acts before they go national, including The Suffers, Robert Ellis, Fat Tony and a host of others.
Tickets for this year's festival are on sale now at the official festival website.
2-Day General Admission Tickets are $148, the VIP Ticket, formerly known as Fancy Pants, are $250 and the Platinum Ticket, formerly known as Silk Pajamas, are $799.