Former 'DWTS' champ predicts tonight's winner

Fifth season 'Dancing with the Stars' champion Helio Castroneves has a hunch about who will walk away with the mirrorball trophy.Castroneves, who said he "was very surprised" about the unexpected elimination of Simone Biles, predicted that Rashad Jennings "might have a shot" to claim victory on Tuesday evening.Know primarily as a successful race car driver, Castroneves will once again compete in the Indianapolis 500 this weekend. He said his passion from racing stemmed from time spent driving go-karts with his father in his native Brazil."I used to watch the Indianapolis 500 in Brazil, and now I can't believe I've not only won three times but I'm going to be racing again," he said. "Cross your fingers!"