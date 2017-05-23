ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Former 'DWTS' champ predicts tonight's winner

EMBED </>More Videos

A former 'Dancing With The Stars' champion predicts who will walk away with the mirrorball trophy. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Fifth season 'Dancing with the Stars' champion Helio Castroneves has a hunch about who will walk away with the mirrorball trophy.

Castroneves, who said he "was very surprised" about the unexpected elimination of Simone Biles, predicted that Rashad Jennings "might have a shot" to claim victory on Tuesday evening.

Know primarily as a successful race car driver, Castroneves will once again compete in the Indianapolis 500 this weekend. He said his passion from racing stemmed from time spent driving go-karts with his father in his native Brazil.

"I used to watch the Indianapolis 500 in Brazil, and now I can't believe I've not only won three times but I'm going to be racing again," he said. "Cross your fingers!"

Catch all the Indianapolis 500 action this Sunday at 11 a.m. on ABC13.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentdancing with the starstelevisionrace carHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
This season's best dances from 'Dancing with the Stars'
Rachel makes connections on 'The Bachelorette'
5 things about singer Normani Kordei
Actor Roger Moore, known for James Bond role, dies at 89
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Victim shot to death on side of road near Alvin
PHOTOS: 8 arrested for illegal gambling in Harris Co.
Local venues on high alert after Manchester attack
Manchester police name bomber, hunt for accomplices
Pool safety tips to keep your family safe
5 things about singer Normani Kordei
Severe weather possible this evening
Show More
Explosion in Manchester: A timeline of the deadly blast
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
2 dogs dropped from top of parking garage, killing 1
Man with cerebral palsy mocked, punched
More News
Top Video
Pool safety tips to keep your family safe
Personalize your diet to kick-start summer weight loss
2 dogs dropped from top of parking garage, killing 1
Man with cerebral palsy mocked, punched
More Video