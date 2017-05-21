First Love Street Music Fest Kicks off

What happens when beer meets music? Love -- Love Street Music Festival that is.Inspired by Love Street on Allen's Landing back in the 1960's, Karbach Brewing Company hosts the first Love Street Music Festival.Karbach brings the party to Houston on May 21 from 1 p.m. 9 p.m. for a day filled with the sweet sounds of live music from local and national artists, and of course, the cold refreshment of Karbach beers.Ticket prices range from $34 to $129, and can be purchased online atThe brewing company promises the event will be music to your beers!