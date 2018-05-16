  • LIVE VIDEO Bartender charged in DWI crash now in court
ROYAL WEDDING

Couple, family, Army all prepare for the royal wedding

EMBED </>More Videos

Royal Wedding: Shirleen Allicot reports from London (1 of 12)

Final preparations underway for Royal Wedding

Anchor Shirleen Allicot is in London with the latest on the Royal Wedding!

LONDON --
As the royal wedding approaches, the United Kingdom -- and the bride and groom -- are making last minute preparations.

Kensington Palace, the official residence of Prince Harry and soon Meghan Markle, confirmed that Markle's father would not be attending the wedding.

The soon-to-be-married couple arrived Thursday in Windsor, where the wedding will take place. They practiced their lines behind closed doors.

Officials say 250 members of the British armed forces were also hard at work. They spent hours rehearsing for the 25-minute carriage procession through the town after the wedding.

Police used the dress rehearsal to keep an eye out for any potential security issues.

"It gives the guys a sense of timings for the day, how fast they need to move, how slow they need to move," said Adam Blackmore-Heale of Household Cavalry, the royal protection force.

Preparations are also taking place in London.

Prince Charles and Camila sat down with Doria Ragland, Markle's mother. Buckingham Palace has not said whether she has met the queen.

Along the Thames River, the Battersea Power Station Development, where Sting is said to own an apartment, is readying a free viewing party in the Village Hall. A large screen is set up and the hall will be decked out with Union Jack bunting and balloons. Guests will be given flags and tiaras upon arrival.

At a restaurant next door, they've shaken up a special wedding cocktail called the "Fuime Royale." Its name was inspired by its color -- red like Prince Harry's hair. It's the perfect way to cheers the new couple.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentRoyal Weddingwedding
ROYAL WEDDING
Make your own fascinator for the royal wedding
ROYAL FORECAST: What the weather will be like for the Royal Wedding
The royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle
Why royal weddings capture Americans' imagination
More Royal Wedding
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton
Meet the 28 men vying for 'Bachelorette' Becca's heart
50 Cent named in revenge porn allegation by VH1 star
911 call: Guard felt 'threatened' before T.I.'s arrest
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LIVE: Bartender charged in deadly crash appears in court
HAUNTING MURDER: Galveston store owner stabbed in the heart
Police: Man arrested after firing shots at Trump golf club
Firefighters say car Baytown child was left inside reached 112 degrees
Man arrested after investigation into alleged rape in Afton Oaks
Man accused in boy's attempted abduction from Alief park
Burglary suspects break into Conroe home in broad daylight
School board member apologizes for calling police chief 'skinhead'
Show More
Law student overcomes obstacles and graduates in front of 3 sons
Police arrest man carrying fake gun at mall in Las Vegas
H-E-B adding more than 900 jobs in Houston area
Slithering snake found sneaking into Memorial City Mall
2 people injured after being attacked by warthog in Spring
More News