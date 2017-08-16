ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Enough is enough:'Jimmy Kimmel urges supporters to abandon Trump

The late night host had a blunt message for the president's supporters. (Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube)

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel gave a political but comedic monologue Tuesday night, urging the president's supporters to abandon him.

After Trump hosted a press conference where he repeatedly refused to condemn violent right-wing demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virgnia, Kimmel decided to address Donald Trump's supporters.


"And I'm not joking when I say I would feel more comfortable if Cersei Lannister was running this country," Kimmel said, referring to the "Game of Thrones" character. "It started as a press conference about infrastructure, and ended with our president making an angry and passionate defense of white supremacists. It was like if your book club meeting turned into a cockfight. It really was remarkable."

Then he suggested a plan he said he hoped everyone could get behind: Promote the president to king to reduce his power.

"Think about it," he said. "England has a queen. She lives in a palace. Everyone makes a big deal when she shows up. She has no power at all."
