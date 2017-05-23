It is no secret ballroom dance has enjoyed a revival of sorts since the ABC show "Dancing with the Stars" began 24 seasons ago.Now, veteran pros of the show Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Tony Dovolani have opened their eighth studio location in The Woodlands.The classes atare open to all ages and all skill levels, ranging in class type from private instruction to group and fitness classes, along with competitive dance.In total, there are 11 Dance With Me studios across the country. The first studio opened in the New York tri-state area back in 2005, the same year "Dancing with the Stars" began."We didn't know what it was going to be, we didn't know the effect it was going to have on all of us," said co-owner Maksim Chmerkovskiy of the early years on the show. "We knew that we wanted to have that platform to spread the word and expand on what amazing stuff comes out of ballroom."If you are hoping to get up close and personal with one of the pros, you might get your wish. Maks says the pros plan on dropping by for guest lessons, "We absolutely are -- that's sort of our structure."As for why they selected The Woodlands as a location for the studio, Maks says he sees it as hot bed of cultural activity, "It's a very affluent area -- kind of new, kind of hip, kind of spunky."The pros say they have plans to open a Dance With Me studio in Houston in the near future.