Dwayne Johnson and Tom Hanks tease 2020 presidential run

Is the Oval Office ready for Johnson/Hanks 2020? (KTRK)

Can you smell what the Rock is cooking? Apparently a presidential campaign.

Poking fun at his recent declarations that he was planning to run for president in 2020, The Rock claimed he was using this late-night platform to officially declare "I'm in."

In order to secure his success, Johnson named Tom Hanks as his running mate.

"America needs us," the likable pair joked. "The only thing the country agrees on anymore is pizza and us."

Their facetious plan sounds foolproof.

"I would get the senior vote because I fought in World War II in several films," Hanks joked.

"I would get the minority vote because everyone just assumes I am what they are," Johnson agreed.

"This isn't real," Johnson clarified, "Tom and I are only joking."

But then he dropped what sounds like a legitimately great campaign slogan: "More poise and less noise."

