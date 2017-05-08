ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Don't Miss TUTS Fun Home

EMBED </>More Videos

2015 Tony Award winner for Best Musical FUN HOME (KTRK)

Theater Under the Stars is excited to present the 2015 Tony Award winner for Best Musical FUN HOME running May 16 - 28th!

FUN HOME is a gripping portrayal of a daughter's determination to understand and connect with her volatile, brilliant, enigmatic father. A refreshingly honest musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes, it's "a blazingly original heartbreaker and nonstop treasure of invention". (Newsday)

This groundbreaking production introduces us to Alison at three different ages, revealing memories of her uniquely dysfunctional family that connect with her in surprising new ways.

Based on Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic memoir
Get your tickets today
Related Topics:
entertainmenttheatercontent integration
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Thousands turn out for Houston Star Wars Art Festival
'Elena of Avalor' shares secrets of her kingdom with ABC13
Loretta Lynn hospitalized after having a stroke
Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell share rare double Walk of Fame ceremony
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
School cafeteria fire believed to be intentionally set
House passes Houston city pension plan with amendment
Missing man identified as victim in fatal crash
Key player in murder-for-hire case pleads guilty
Magnolia West HS senior killed in car crash
PHOTOS: Nolan Ryan's childhood home for sale
Get Whataburger sauces at H-E-B
Show More
Grandmother killed in drive-by shooting while she slept
Mom suggests kid-friendly swears in funny ad
La Marque company's gesture is blessing for single mom
Beverley helps Rockets to win just after grandpa's death
Coach buys Kate Spade for $2.4 billion
More News
Top Video
Magnolia West HS senior killed in car crash
Coach buys Kate Spade for $2.4 billion
Get Whataburger sauces at H-E-B
Missing man identified as victim in fatal crash
More Video