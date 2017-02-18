ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Disney's live-action Lion King to star Donald Glover, James Earl Jones

Donald Glover has been cast as Simba, and James Earl Jones will play Mufasa - reprising the role he previously voiced.

Disney is creating a live-action version of the Lion King and some big names are signed on to portray the iconic characters.

Donald Glover has been cast as Simba, and James Earl Jones will play Mufasa - reprising the role he previously voiced. The director, Jon Favreau, broke the news on Twitter.

Donald Glover continues to score roles that bring cinematic icons into the 21st century as the Childish Gambino rapper will play Simba in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Disney's The Lion King.

In addition to voicing Simba, Glover has also been cast to portray Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Star Wars anthology film about a young Han Solo. The Golden Globe-winning multi-hyphenate will also return to his Atlanta in 2018.

Like Favreau's remake of the The Jungle Book, the film will utilize CGI technology and green screen to transform the beloved 1994 animated movie into a live-action movie.

Disney is the parent company of ABC13.
