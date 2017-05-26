DISNEYLAND

Take a ride on Disney's Guardians of the Galaxy -- Mission: BREAKOUT!

The Guardians of the Galaxy -- Mission: BREAKOUT! adventure ride will be opening Saturday at the Disney California Adventure park. (KGO-TV)

ANAHEIM, California --
Disney's new Guardians of the Galaxy -- MISSION: BREAKOUT! ride will be opening on Saturday.



ABC7 News got a sneak peak of the new attraction at Disney California Adventure.


It features some our favorite characters from the movie, including Star-Lord and Rocket Raccoon.

You may remember it used to be the Tower of Terror, but it has since been transformed into a new free-falling experience.


The ride opens to the public on Saturday.

ABC7 News Reporter Matt Keller is among the first to test the ride.
