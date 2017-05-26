ANAHEIM, California --Disney's new Guardians of the Galaxy -- MISSION: BREAKOUT! ride will be opening on Saturday.
ABC7 News got a sneak peak of the new attraction at Disney California Adventure.
I've only been at #Disneyland for an hour and I've already gotten into a little bit of trouble. #HeroUp pic.twitter.com/YZl86YDiMG— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 25, 2017
It features some our favorite characters from the movie, including Star-Lord and Rocket Raccoon.
You may remember it used to be the Tower of Terror, but it has since been transformed into a new free-falling experience.
The ride opens to the public on Saturday.
ABC7 News Reporter Matt Keller is among the first to test the ride.
Disney is the parent company of ABC13