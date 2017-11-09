ENTERTAINMENT

Disney characters skate into Houston's NRG Stadium for 'Reach for the Stars'

EMBED </>More Videos

We're getting a sneak peek from Feld Entertainment on their incredible Disney on Ice production, "Reach for the Stars," at Houston's NRG Stadium through this weekend. (Feld Entertainment)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There's something magical in the air and it isn't just the cooler temperatures!

Mickey Mouse and friends are invading Houston's NRG Stadium with fun and fresh re-tellings of your favorite Disney moments in "Disney on Ice presents Reach for the Stars."

The incredible production brings together your favorite Disney stars from "The Little Mermaid," "Tangled," "Beauty and the Beast," and "Frozen."

PHOTOS: Disney on Ice presents 'Dare to Dream' in Houston


Skaters burst onto the ice in a show full of pageantry and color as these Disney classics come to life.

Producer Juliette Feld said this production takes a fresh new spin on some very popular movies.

"We are weaving together the four worlds of royal sisters Anna and Elsa, Ariel, Belle and Rapunzel as they each embark on their own epic journey," Feld said.

With the holidays just around the corner, families will be delighted by a visit to Houston from Olaf, the snowman from the Academy Award-winning "Frozen."

But, he's not the only character getting in on the action. Feld says kids will be on the edge of their seats when Sebastian and Flounder float across the ice during the sequences from "The Little Mermaid."

Director Patty Vincent says that sequence, in particular, has one mesmerizing scene with Ariel that will leave the audience spellbound.

"Everyone will be in awe as they watch Ariel slowly pulled upwards and then rapidly twirl above the ice," Vincent said. "This is the first time that we've captured her transformation like this in a production. That's what makes 'Reach for the Stars' different. We selected scenes we've never done before and then took our time on the details to make them truly special."

The show runs through Sunday at NRG Stadium.

For more information on the show and for tickets, visit DisneyOnIce.com.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentDisney On Icedisneytheaterchildren's filmeventsNRG parkbuzzworthyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ENTERTAINMENT
Paul Wall and Johnny Dang reveal Astros' grillz
Ex-TV anchor says Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her son
Houston soccer legend plans massive EaDo sports bar
Where the Astros have been since the World Series
Sean 'Diddy' Combs changes his name, again
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Stars show pride at premiere of Disney Pixar's 'Coco'
Here are your 2017 CMA Awards winners
CMA Awards pays tribute to victims of the Las Vegas shooting
CMA hosts mock President Trump's tweeting
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police escort injured HPD officer to hospital after crash
Churches turn to police for help keeping members safe
2nd family claims loved one left 'dripping' from casket
WANTED: Violent gang forced victims into sex acts
Violent fight at Madison HS leaves teen girl in jail
Family: Veteran's remains were 'dripping' from casket
Altuve named Player of the Year by MLB peers
Study: Texans really don't want to leave Lone Star State
Show More
3 people killed along Highway 249 within weeks
'No': O'Brien to reports he will be deposed in Kaepernick case
Alief ISD trustee's son enters insanity plea for her death
Madison HS basketball star commits to Western Kentucky
Pence: Gunman and Air Force at fault in Texas massacre
More News
Top Video
2nd family claims loved one left 'dripping' from casket
JJ Watt's girlfriend on life, love and Houston soccer
Churches turn to police for help keeping members safe
'No': O'Brien to reports he will be deposed in Kaepernick case
More Video