There's something magical in the air and it isn't just the cooler temperatures!Mickey Mouse and friends are invading Houston's NRG Stadium with fun and fresh re-tellings of your favorite Disney moments in "Disney on Ice presents Reach for the Stars."The incredible production brings together your favorite Disney stars from "The Little Mermaid," "Tangled," "Beauty and the Beast," and "Frozen."Skaters burst onto the ice in a show full of pageantry and color as these Disney classics come to life.Producer Juliette Feld said this production takes a fresh new spin on some very popular movies."We are weaving together the four worlds of royal sisters Anna and Elsa, Ariel, Belle and Rapunzel as they each embark on their own epic journey," Feld said.With the holidays just around the corner, families will be delighted by a visit to Houston from Olaf, the snowman from the Academy Award-winning "Frozen."But, he's not the only character getting in on the action. Feld says kids will be on the edge of their seats when Sebastian and Flounder float across the ice during the sequences from "The Little Mermaid."Director Patty Vincent says that sequence, in particular, has one mesmerizing scene with Ariel that will leave the audience spellbound."Everyone will be in awe as they watch Ariel slowly pulled upwards and then rapidly twirl above the ice," Vincent said. "This is the first time that we've captured her transformation like this in a production. That's what makes 'Reach for the Stars' different. We selected scenes we've never done before and then took our time on the details to make them truly special."The show runs through Sunday at NRG Stadium.For more information on the show and for tickets,