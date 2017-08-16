JAMES BOND

Daniel Craig delays specter of retirement as James Bond, plans to return

Daniel Craig says he's back for more James Bond (KTRK)

LONDON, England --
Daniel Craig has delayed the specter of retirement as 007.

The British actor has confirmed, as widely expected, that he'll play James Bond in the franchise's 25th film due out in November 2019.

The 49-year old actor told Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night's "Late Show" that it will likely be his last time playing 007, and that he hopes to "go out on a high note." Craig has played Bond four times - "Casino Royale," ''Quantum Of Solace," ''Skyfall" and "Spectre."

He had previously suggested he wasn't at all that interested being Bond again, saying in 2015 he would rather slash his wrists.

He told Colbert he "couldn't be happier" to reprise the role.

