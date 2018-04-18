The Houston Rockets have become a big ticket attraction not just for folks here in H-town.The Toyota Center has played host to a slew of celebrities. Who can forget the time when Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, his wife Kate Upton, rapper Travis Scott, and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson all took in a Rockets game with team owner Tilman Fertitta.On Wednesday night, for a big playoff game against the Timberwolves, the Rockets had the celebrities dropping by.Scott, who has ridden for his hometown sports teams all year, took his seats in the front row with girlfriend Kylie Jenner.Fellow rapper Lil' Wayne also took his seat courtside.